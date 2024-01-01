Menu
SL ! AWD! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 

HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK GOOD STRONG.

A PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2008 Nissan Rogue

295,000 KM

$2,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD ROOF

11952606

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD ROOF

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
295,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS58V68W131281

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,000 KM

SL ! AWD! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 

HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK GOOD STRONG.

A PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Nissan Rogue