Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Titan

298,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Titan

2008 Nissan Titan

4 Door, 4 x 4, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Titan

4 Door, 4 x 4, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1688051288
  2. 1688051290
  3. 1688051292
  4. 1688051297
  5. 1688051301
  6. 1688051305
  7. 1688051309
  8. 1688051313
  9. 1688051318
  10. 1688051322
  11. 1688051326
  12. 1688051330
  13. 1688051334
  14. 1688051338
  15. 1688051342
  16. 1688051346
  17. 1688051350
  18. 1688051354
  19. 1688051358
  20. 1688051362
  21. 1688051366
  22. 1688051370
  23. 1688051374
  24. 1688051378
  25. 1688051383
  26. 1688051388
  27. 1688051392
  28. 1688051397
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
298,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124970
  • VIN: 1N6AA06C58N303838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---    4 x 4 ,,,,             4Door ,,,          Automatic  ,,,  

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2008 Nissan Titan 4 ...
 298,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 198,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 132,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory