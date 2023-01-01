2008 Nissan Titan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $8,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9610981

9610981 VIN: 1N6AA06C58N303838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tow Hooks Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.