2008 Pontiac Montana

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

2008 Pontiac Montana

2008 Pontiac Montana

Pre-Owned Certified -People Mover 7 Passenger

2008 Pontiac Montana

Pre-Owned Certified -People Mover 7 Passenger

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5612445
  • Stock #: T-508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived is this 2008 Pontiac Montana. Affordable multi passenger domestic people mover. Features a 3.9L V6 engine excellent automatic transmission and so much more. 
Fully Certified for only $4995 plus HST. Please contact us for availability and to book your next Road Test. 

Call us 416-291-5559 Top Ten Auto has been trusted since 1998

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-XXXX

416-291-5559

