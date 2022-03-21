2008 Pontiac Solstice

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8758994

8758994 Stock #: 130130

130130 VIN: 1G2MC35B68Y130130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.