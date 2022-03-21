Menu
2008 Pontiac Solstice

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LEATHER|18 in CHROME WHEELS|AUTOMATIC

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758994
  • Stock #: 130130
  • VIN: 1G2MC35B68Y130130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G2MC35B68Y130130, LEATHER, 18 in CHROME WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Manual Convertible Top, Red on Black Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning,  Auto Dim Mirror, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual  Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Convertible Soft Top

