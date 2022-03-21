$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2008 Pontiac Solstice
LEATHER|18 in CHROME WHEELS|AUTOMATIC
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8758994
- Stock #: 130130
- VIN: 1G2MC35B68Y130130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G2MC35B68Y130130, LEATHER, 18 in CHROME WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Manual Convertible Top, Red on Black Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Auto Dim Mirror, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.