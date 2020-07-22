2008 Porsche 911

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension Electronic brakeforce distribution Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Front Suspension Classification: Independent Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Storage: door pockets Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front seat type: sport Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Rear brake diameter: 13.8 One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Front brake width: 1.3 Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Total speakers: 4 Rear brake width: 1.3 Tire speed rating: Z Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Front air conditioning zones: single Wheel locks: front and rear Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Gauge: boost Integrated Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Watts: 50 Tire fill alert single disc Steering wheel trim: faux suede Shift knob trim: faux suede

