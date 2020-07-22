Menu
2008 Porsche 911

15,162 KM

$299,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GT2, 1/19, RARE, 530HP, SPORT CHRONO, CARBON CERAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

15,162KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

2008 PORSCHE 911 GT2 | 3.6L TWIN TURBO | 6 SPEED MANUAL | RARE 1/19 CANADIAN VEHICLES | 530HP | CARBON CERAMICS | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BOSE SURROUND SOUND | FULL LEATHER | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | CARBON DOOR SILL | GUARDS RED SEAT BELT | GUARDS RED DIALS | RED TAILIGHT | CANADIAN VEHICLE







With 530 horsepower on tap, the 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 is the most powerful and fastest roadgoing variant ever to be sold to the public. At first glance, it looks simply like a two-wheel-drive version of the Turbo model, with a 50-hp bonus, but the GT2 comes with new technology that includes launch control. The 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine is based off the design found in the Turbo, but the GT2s comes with larger turbochargers and a new intake manifold that uses expansion chambers to cool the fuel and air mixture. The maximum boost pressure of 20.3 psi, available for short periods only, is higher than the Turbos standard 14.5 psi and still higher than the Turbos own temporary overboost pressure of 17.4 psi. The rear exhaust muffler and the tailpipes are made of titanium to save weight. (Porsche says the GT2 is 320 pounds lighter than the Turbo, at a claimed 3200 pounds.) As a result of the underhood changes, the GT2 churns out its 530 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 505 pound-feet of torque between 2200 and 4500 rpm.







The GT2 is the first Porsche equipped with launch control, a way of taking off with maximum force while preventing mechanical meltdown. The system is activated simply enough: Mash the throttle while the car is in first gear with the clutch pedal depressed, and the revs are automatically set to the correct level for an optimal launch. Engage the clutch, and the GT2 jumps off the line. This Porsche is certainly one swift machine. As soon as you tap the throttle, the GT2 signals its intent with an angry bark from the exhaust. Get deeper into the throttle, and the GT2 lunges forward with an intimidating roar. Porsche claims a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.7 seconds, likely conservative, on its way to a top speed of 204 mph. The GT2 uses a specially tuned version of Porsches stability-control system as well as standard electronic damping







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Storage: door pockets
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front seat type: sport
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Front brake width: 1.3
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Total speakers: 4
Rear brake width: 1.3
Tire speed rating: Z
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Front air conditioning zones: single
Wheel locks: front and rear
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Gauge: boost
Integrated
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 50
Tire fill alert
single disc
Steering wheel trim: faux suede
Shift knob trim: faux suede

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

