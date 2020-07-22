+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2008 PORSCHE 911 GT2 | 3.6L TWIN TURBO | 6 SPEED MANUAL | RARE 1/19 CANADIAN VEHICLES | 530HP | CARBON CERAMICS | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BOSE SURROUND SOUND | FULL LEATHER | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | CARBON DOOR SILL | GUARDS RED SEAT BELT | GUARDS RED DIALS | RED TAILIGHT | CANADIAN VEHICLE
With 530 horsepower on tap, the 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 is the most powerful and fastest roadgoing variant ever to be sold to the public. At first glance, it looks simply like a two-wheel-drive version of the Turbo model, with a 50-hp bonus, but the GT2 comes with new technology that includes launch control. The 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine is based off the design found in the Turbo, but the GT2s comes with larger turbochargers and a new intake manifold that uses expansion chambers to cool the fuel and air mixture. The maximum boost pressure of 20.3 psi, available for short periods only, is higher than the Turbos standard 14.5 psi and still higher than the Turbos own temporary overboost pressure of 17.4 psi. The rear exhaust muffler and the tailpipes are made of titanium to save weight. (Porsche says the GT2 is 320 pounds lighter than the Turbo, at a claimed 3200 pounds.) As a result of the underhood changes, the GT2 churns out its 530 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 505 pound-feet of torque between 2200 and 4500 rpm.
The GT2 is the first Porsche equipped with launch control, a way of taking off with maximum force while preventing mechanical meltdown. The system is activated simply enough: Mash the throttle while the car is in first gear with the clutch pedal depressed, and the revs are automatically set to the correct level for an optimal launch. Engage the clutch, and the GT2 jumps off the line. This Porsche is certainly one swift machine. As soon as you tap the throttle, the GT2 signals its intent with an angry bark from the exhaust. Get deeper into the throttle, and the GT2 lunges forward with an intimidating roar. Porsche claims a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.7 seconds, likely conservative, on its way to a top speed of 204 mph. The GT2 uses a specially tuned version of Porsches stability-control system as well as standard electronic damping
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4