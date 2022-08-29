$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche 911
Carrera S, SPORT EXHAUST, AEROKIT, SPORT CHRONO
- Listing ID: 9061606
- Stock #: PC8636
- VIN: WP0AB29928S731203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8636
- Mileage 7,260 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | MANUAL | RWD | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | AEROKIT | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE PLUS | NAVIGATION | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE | QUAD EXHAUST OUTLETS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | CROSS-DRILLED VENTED BRAKE ROTORS | HEATED ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | 19 TURBO WHEELS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT (PCM) | PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGEMENT (PSM) | ACTIVE BRAKE DIFFERENTIAL (ABD) | LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY
This 4,500 mile / 7,300 km 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S is a super clean example of one of the greatest sports cars around. Its powered by the ever so popular 3.8-litre M97 6-cylinder and paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a RWD drivetrain configuration. This 911 is also optioned with the Porsche Sport Exhaust System and the Sport Chrono Plus Package.
This beauty features a Basalt Black Metallic exterior with 19 Turbo wheels, Red Porsche Brake Calipers, Porsche Aerokit (Revised Front Valance, and Rear Wing) and a Black leather interior. Equipment includes Bi-Xenon Headlights, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Adaptive Sport Seats, a Remote CD Changer, a Bose Sound System, and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation.
Additional features include Fog Lights, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Quad Exhaust Outlets, Cross-Drilled and Vented Brake Rotors, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Active Brake Differential (ABD).
