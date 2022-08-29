Menu
2008 Porsche 911

7,260 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera S, SPORT EXHAUST, AEROKIT, SPORT CHRONO

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera S, SPORT EXHAUST, AEROKIT, SPORT CHRONO

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,260KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9061606
  Stock #: PC8636
  VIN: WP0AB29928S731203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8636
  • Mileage 7,260 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | MANUAL | RWD | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | AEROKIT | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE PLUS | NAVIGATION | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE | QUAD EXHAUST OUTLETS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | CROSS-DRILLED VENTED BRAKE ROTORS | HEATED ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | 19 TURBO WHEELS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT (PCM) | PORSCHE STABILITY MANAGEMENT (PSM) | ACTIVE BRAKE DIFFERENTIAL (ABD) | LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | PORSCHE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY







This 4,500 mile / 7,300 km 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S is a super clean example of one of the greatest sports cars around. Its powered by the ever so popular 3.8-litre M97 6-cylinder and paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a RWD drivetrain configuration. This 911 is also optioned with the Porsche Sport Exhaust System and the Sport Chrono Plus Package.







This beauty features a Basalt Black Metallic exterior with 19 Turbo wheels, Red Porsche Brake Calipers, Porsche Aerokit (Revised Front Valance, and Rear Wing) and a Black leather interior. Equipment includes Bi-Xenon Headlights, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Adaptive Sport Seats, a Remote CD Changer, a Bose Sound System, and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation.







Additional features include Fog Lights, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Quad Exhaust Outlets, Cross-Drilled and Vented Brake Rotors, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Active Brake Differential (ABD).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
4
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Storage: door pockets
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver seat manual adjustments: 2
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Front seat type: sport bucket
Tire speed rating: Z
Total speakers: 9
Front air conditioning zones: single
Watts: 235
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Wheel locks: front and rear
Rear brake width: 1.1
variable intermittent
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
single disc
reclining
power glass
self-leveling

