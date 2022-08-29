2008 Porsche 911

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9061606

9061606 Stock #: PC8636

PC8636 VIN: WP0AB29928S731203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8636

Mileage 7,260 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Exterior Rear Spoiler Front fog lights Rear fog lights Convenience Clock External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Trunk release Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners 4 Vehicle immobilizer Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Storage: door pockets Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver seat manual adjustments: 2 Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance One-touch windows: 2 Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Front seat type: sport bucket Tire speed rating: Z Total speakers: 9 Front air conditioning zones: single Watts: 235 Front brake diameter: 13.0 Wheel locks: front and rear Rear brake width: 1.1 variable intermittent Integrated Window defogger: rear single disc reclining power glass self-leveling

