2008 Saab 9-3

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2008 Saab 9-3

2008 Saab 9-3

TURBO|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

2008 Saab 9-3

TURBO|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823560
  • Stock #: 112429
  • VIN: YS3FB49Y281112429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YS3FB49Y281112429,  LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Pwr/Heated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Pwr. Trunk, Keyless Entry, On-Star, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats,  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Equalizer

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

