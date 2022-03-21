$9,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2008 Saab 9-3
TURBO|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
- Listing ID: 8823560
- Stock #: 112429
- VIN: YS3FB49Y281112429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YS3FB49Y281112429, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Pwr/Heated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Pwr. Trunk, Keyless Entry, On-Star, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
