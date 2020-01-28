Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Saturn Astra

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Astra

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4591587
  2. 4591587
  3. 4591587
  4. 4591587
  5. 4591587
  6. 4591587
  7. 4591587
  8. 4591587
  9. 4591587
  10. 4591587
  11. 4591587
  12. 4591587
  13. 4591587
  14. 4591587
  15. 4591587
  16. 4591587
  17. 4591587
  18. 4591587
  19. 4591587
  20. 4591587
  21. 4591587
Contact Seller

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,247KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4591587
  • Stock #: 16559AB
  • VIN: W08AR671985088159
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim.
Red 2008 Saturn Astra XE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L DOHC 16V VVT
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
Safety
  • Security System
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2011 Honda Odyssey
 165,000 KM
$12,220 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 81,535 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highlander
 26,282 KM
$44,488 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message