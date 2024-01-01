Menu
IMPREZA PREMIUM! SEDAN! AUTO! AWD! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE !

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2008 Subaru Impreza

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Subaru Impreza

Premium

2008 Subaru Impreza

Premium

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF1GE61678H520754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IMPREZA PREMIUM! SEDAN! AUTO! AWD! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE !

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Subaru Impreza