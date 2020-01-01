Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Camry

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,$3400,4CYL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Camry

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,$3400,4CYL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 298,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4418775
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,2008 TOYOTA CAMRY,4CYLENDERS,AUTOMATIC,298KM,$3400,
+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING
416)565-8644
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2011 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 155,000 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 AUTO,6...
 68,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 57,000 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Send A Message