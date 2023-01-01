Menu
2008 Toyota Matrix

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504869
  • Stock #: 9264
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E18C696264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9264
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, recent trade from mature couple in very good condition, no rust, well equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c power group, alloy wheels and more.Very reliable and economic vehicle with legendary Toyota quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

