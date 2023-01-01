$7,495+ tax & licensing
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10504869
- VIN: 2T1KR32E18C696264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, recent trade from mature couple in very good condition, no rust, well equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c power group, alloy wheels and more.Very reliable and economic vehicle with legendary Toyota quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9