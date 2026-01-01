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<p>LOW KM! ONLY 208000 KM! AUTO! POWER LOCK! ICE COLD A/C! AFTERMARKET</p><p>NAVI! REMOTE KEY! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA( MATRIX), SUPER RELIABLE!</p><p>NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE </p><p>TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2008 Toyota Matrix

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO STD

Watch This Vehicle
14234771

2008 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO STD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
208,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E38C700282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! ONLY 208000 KM! AUTO! POWER LOCK! ICE COLD A/C! AFTERMARKET

NAVI! REMOTE KEY! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA( MATRIX), SUPER RELIABLE!

NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE 

TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Toyota Matrix