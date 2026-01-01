$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO STD
2008 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO STD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! ONLY 208000 KM! AUTO! POWER LOCK! ICE COLD A/C! AFTERMARKET
NAVI! REMOTE KEY! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA( MATRIX), SUPER RELIABLE!
NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE
TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118