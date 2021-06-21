2008 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7441328

7441328 Stock #: 49-2107-18/30/TRD

49-2107-18/30/TRD VIN: 2T1KR32E28C696659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Interior Engine Immobilizer Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

