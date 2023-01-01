Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

159,900 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

5DR HB

2008 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$6,999

159,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495131
  • Stock #: 328952
  • VIN: JTDKB20U083328952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve. Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!  Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive! We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!   All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. *All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
Glove Box Lamp
Rear seat heater ducts
Side window defroster
Retained accessory pwr
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Accessory pwr outlets
Carpeted cargo area
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Overhead console box
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Chrome inner door handles
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Front centre console box w/armrest
Cargo area tonneau cover
Luggage belt
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/light control system

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Trim

Grille

Convenience

Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats

Additional Features

door ajar
door handles
dual trip odometer
Lighting-inc: map lamps
headlamps on
Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel
Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage
Tinted window glass
Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
P195/55R16 all-season tires
1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
16 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display
Automatic continuously variable transmission CVT
Toyota Hybrid System THS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

