<p>New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, ACCIDENT FREE with lots of life left. equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder Hybrid engine with CVT transmission, cold a/c, power group and more. </p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2008 Toyota Prius

276,000 KM

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Prius

13068040

2008 Toyota Prius

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

276,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKB20U883446571

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, ACCIDENT FREE with lots of life left. equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder Hybrid engine with CVT transmission, cold a/c, power group and more. 

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Toyota Prius