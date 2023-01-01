Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457667
  • Stock #: 9258
  • VIN: JTMBD31V385127428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with 4WD, 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, heated leather power drivers seat, sunroof, alloy wheels and more.LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

