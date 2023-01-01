$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10457667
- Stock #: 9258
- VIN: JTMBD31V385127428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with 4WD, 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, heated leather power drivers seat, sunroof, alloy wheels and more.LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
