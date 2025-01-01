Menu
LIMTED! 4WD! 4 CYLINDER! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY LOW KM! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4,GOES

FOREVER, AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2008 Toyota RAV4

187,500 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

12623118

2008 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTMBD31VX85209768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMTED! 4WD! 4 CYLINDER! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY LOW KM! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4,"GOES

FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2008 Toyota RAV4