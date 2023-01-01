Menu
2008 Toyota Sequoia

200,000 MI

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

4WD 4dr

4WD 4dr

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

200,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391280
  • VIN: 5TDBY68A38S000505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 MI

Vehicle Description


Shaw Automotive, the  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

We encourage all on line shoppers to make sure you actually see what and who your buying from. We treat everyone like our wise grandmothers and grandfathers .They would never just hand over their hard earned money to on line photo shop and great copy. They always wanted to see what they were buying and from who ,they bought the tanglble so should you.

SIMPLE  STILL WORKS

 Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC


Please visit our Google Reviews:

Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.

Tarina & George came to the rescue!

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

416-930-6465
