2008 Toyota Sequoia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 , 0 0 0 M I Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10391280

10391280 VIN: 5TDBY68A38S000505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,000 MI

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.