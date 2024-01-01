$3,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$3,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 347,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CE! 7 SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! REMOTE KEY!
BLUE TOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGIEN AND TRANSMISSION WROK STRONG!
AS IS SALE! SHIPPER WELCOME!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
