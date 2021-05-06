Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

286,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,$4800,

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

286,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7054985
  • VIN: 5TDBK29C18S019466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$4800,+HST & LICENSING,EXCELLENT CONDITION,($490 EXTRA FOR SAFETY ), FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

