2008 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale $4,800 + taxes & licensing 2 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7179392

7179392 VIN: 5TDBK29C18S019466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

