2008 Toyota Yaris

<p>HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE KEY! TWO SET OF TIRES ! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! LEGENDARY </p><p>TOYOTA YARIS, GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED</p><p>DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

175,100 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
LE

12676320

LE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,100KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDKT923285190040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,100 KM

Vehicle Description

HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE KEY! TWO SET OF TIRES ! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! LEGENDARY 

TOYOTA YARIS, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED

DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

