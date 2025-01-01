$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
LE
2008 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,100 KM
Vehicle Description
HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE KEY! TWO SET OF TIRES ! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! LEGENDARY
TOYOTA YARIS, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED
DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
