2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$4,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,727KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4591620
  • Stock #: 16837A
  • VIN: JTDKT923185142772
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

Red 2008 Toyota Yaris LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Reviews:
* Typically Toyota's reputation, fuel-efficiency, flexibility, and a high degree of utility and maneuverability are raved about by Yaris owners. Handling dynamics, relatively speaking, are also highly rated. Fuel mileage and interior roominess round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

