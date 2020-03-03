Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

4988,AUTO,H/BACK,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4811469
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$4988,+HST &LICENSING,GAS SAVER,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

