Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|POWER TOP

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|POWER TOP

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7266482
  • Stock #: 415997
  • VIN: 3VWRF31Y08M415997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRF31Y08M415997, CONVERTIBLE, PWR. TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 06:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.


LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2014 Audi Q7 NAVI|36...
 113,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Rang...
 150,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Montana...
 124,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory