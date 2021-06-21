Menu
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|POWER TOP

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|POWER TOP

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446107
  • Stock #: 411095
  • VIN: 3VWRF21Y38M411095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRF21Y38M411095, CONVERTIBLE, PWR. TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Red on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

