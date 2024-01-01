2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Menu
<p>SUPER LOW KM! RABBIT! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>A/C! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH</p><p>DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>416-356-8118</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: #6b7280; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

124,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Comfortline

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WVWDA71K58W078726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! RABBIT! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH

DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA.

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2004 Nissan Murano SE AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2004 Nissan Murano SE AWD 246,000 KM $3,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 124,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Subaru Forester X for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 Subaru Forester X 247,500 KM $3,888 + tax & lic

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

