2008 Volkswagen Touareg
COMFORTLINE/AWD/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9981911
- VIN: WVGBE67L08D002330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 VOLSKWAGEN TOUREG V6 COMFORTLINE LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF CRUISE CONTROL KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. NEW BREAKS FRESH OIL CHANGE .
lets do this auto sales inc.
www.letsdothisautosales.ca
Address:
485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO
MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.
Vehicle Features
