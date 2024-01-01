Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1MC67288J051913, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER,ALLOYS, TURBO, Wood Trim, Bluetooth, Audio/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Silver on Black Leather, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, DynAudio Sound System, Knee & Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Folding Exterior Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Player, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Front & Rear Fog Lights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2008 Volvo C70

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Volvo C70

CABRIO | NAVI | PWR TOP | LEATHER | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo C70

CABRIO | NAVI | PWR TOP | LEATHER | ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1723497061
  2. 1723497064
  3. 1723497066
  4. 1723497072
  5. 1723497078
  6. 1723497083
  7. 1723497088
  8. 1723497093
  9. 1723497098
  10. 1723497104
  11. 1723497107
  12. 1723497112
  13. 1723497114
  14. 1723497116
  15. 1723497117
  16. 1723497122
  17. 1723497127
  18. 1723497133
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1MC67288J051913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1MC67288J051913, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER,ALLOYS, TURBO, Wood Trim, Bluetooth, Audio/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Silver on Black Leather, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, DynAudio Sound System, Knee & Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Folding Exterior Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Player, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Front & Rear Fog Lights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 HSE | NAVI | HARMAN KARDON | 20in ALLOYS | 7 SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Land Rover LR4 HSE | NAVI | HARMAN KARDON | 20in ALLOYS | 7 SEATS 140,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Smart fortwo NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Smart fortwo NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS 54,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM ProMaster City SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 RAM ProMaster City SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS 149,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo C70