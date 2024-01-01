Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>S40! 2.4L! SEDAN! AUTO! SUNROOF! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS!</p><p>POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTATIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK</p><p>STRONG! CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON DUE TO EMMISSION RELATED REPAIRS NEEDED! AS IS SALE! </p><p>YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2008 Volvo S40

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Volvo S40

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo S40

Premium

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1728068004
  2. 1728068004
  3. 1728068004
  4. 1728068004
  5. 1728068004
  6. 1728068004
  7. 1728068004
  8. 1728068004
  9. 1728068003
  10. 1728068003
  11. 1728068004
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN YV1MS382982376967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

S40! 2.4L! SEDAN! AUTO! SUNROOF! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTATIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK

STRONG! CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON DUE TO EMMISSION RELATED REPAIRS NEEDED! AS IS SALE! 

YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Premium 168,500 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XTR 173,500 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE 276,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo S40