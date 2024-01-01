$3,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo S40
Premium
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,000 KM
S40! 2.4L! SEDAN! AUTO! SUNROOF! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTATIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ALL WORK
STRONG! CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON DUE TO EMMISSION RELATED REPAIRS NEEDED! AS IS SALE!
YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
