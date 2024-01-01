Menu
2008 Volvo XC70

149,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4BZ982081015173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV4BZ982081015173, AWD, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER, ALLOYS, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM AUDIO, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Locks/Doors, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD Player, Folding Outside Mirrors, Heated Outside Mirrors, Front & Rear Fog Lights, Driver Memory Seats, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Auto Headlights, ABS, Front & Rear Window Defroster, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

