2009 Audi A3

211,000 KM

Details

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Premium

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434294
  • VIN: WAUKF78P39A067701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

 

--     Quattro,,,,,  Leather Panama Roof 

 

--     Automatic

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

 

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

