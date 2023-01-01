Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1698100434818_6750701141342712 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2009 Audi Q7

132,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Audi Q7

|Quattro|

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi Q7

|Quattro|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 10781727
  2. 10781727
  3. 10781727
  4. 10781727
  5. 10781727
  6. 10781727
  7. 10781727
  8. 10781727
  9. 10781727
  10. 10781727
  11. 10781727
  12. 10781727
  13. 10781727
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,500KM
Used
VIN WA1AY64LX9D015433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
CENTRE CONSOLE
coin holder
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Electronic cruise control
Velour carpeting
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
Chrome window trim
Heated washer nozzles
Chrome Roof Rails
Front/rear fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
Hydraulic brake assist

Mechanical

4-wheel vented disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Torsen torque sensing centre differential

Powertrain

engine & fuel pump shut off

Trim

5-MPH front/rear bumpers

Additional Features

Coolant Temp Gauge
Adjustable Head Restraints
speedometer
pinch protection
pretensioners
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
fuel gauge
pwr retention
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking
interior lighting on
hazard warning lights on
door panels
4-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
5-passenger seating capacity
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Remote tailgate release in driver door
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
Prewiring for satellite radio
Black air vents
3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
4 bottle holders
occupant detection
front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts
front belt force limiters
higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
1-touch up/down at all locations
illuminated driver switch
drink cooling air conditioning
passenger footwell net
tray under passenger seat
storage in all doors
dynamic shift program DSP
4 assist handles w/slow retraction
Multi-media interface MMI advanced w/colour screen
perimeter lights
sun & pressure sensors
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment
Seat belts-inc: 3-point
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions LATCH-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors-inc: RH convex
LED-based embedded turn signals
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor
Heated front seats-inc: 12-way pwr driver seat
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button
Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: 7 temp sensors
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout
Aluminum trim-inc: beltline
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan |Canada Value Package| for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan |Canada Value Package| 97,500 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan |SXT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan |SXT| 123,300 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox |AWD| for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox |AWD| 164,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2009 Audi Q7