Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TDI DIESEL! AUDI Q7! 7 SEAT! QUATTRO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! </p><p>BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PANIT!</p><p>NO RUST! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p> </p>

2009 Audi Q7

240,600 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIVE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1728355238
  2. 1728355239
  3. 1728355239
  4. 1728355238
  5. 1728355239
  6. 1728355239
  7. 1728355238
  8. 1728355239
  9. 1728355239
  10. 1728355239
  11. 1728355238
  12. 1728355238
  13. 1728355239
  14. 1728355239
  15. 1728355239
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,600KM
As Is Condition
VIN WA1AM64L19D035341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,600 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI DIESEL! AUDI Q7! 7 SEAT! QUATTRO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ICE COLD A/C!

LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! 

BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PANIT!

NO RUST! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2008 Volvo S40 Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Volvo S40 Premium 222,000 KM $3,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Premium 168,500 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XTR 173,500 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2009 Audi Q7