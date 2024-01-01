$9,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi Q7
PROGRESSIVE
2009 Audi Q7
PROGRESSIVE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 240,600 KM
Vehicle Description
TDI DIESEL! AUDI Q7! 7 SEAT! QUATTRO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ICE COLD A/C!
LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH!
BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PANIT!
NO RUST! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118