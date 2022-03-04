Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Audi Q7

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2009 Audi Q7

2009 Audi Q7

4.2L V8|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20 in CHROME WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi Q7

4.2L V8|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20 in CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587481
  • Stock #: 016168
  • VIN: WA1AV64LX9D016168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1AV64LX9D016168, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7 PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 20" CHROME WHEELS, BOSE SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM STEREO, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Side Blindspot Radar Assist, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2011 Smart fortwo BR...
 137,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo NA...
 139,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS WA...
 181,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory