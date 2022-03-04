$9,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2009 Audi Q7
4.2L V8|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20 in CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8587481
- Stock #: 016168
- VIN: WA1AV64LX9D016168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1AV64LX9D016168, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7 PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 20" CHROME WHEELS, BOSE SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM STEREO, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Side Blindspot Radar Assist, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.