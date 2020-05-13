Menu
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Volkswagen Downtown Toronto

416-865-9777

2009 BMW 128I

Coupe

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,531KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5008770
  • Stock #: P3148A
  • VIN: WBAUP73509VK74874
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
This vehicle is being sold “AS-IS”, meaning unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” The buyer understands that there are no warranties implied or given by the dealer. Car is sold with cosmetic imperfections. Dealer ship did not perform any inspection.___X

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

