2009 BMW 3 Series

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

VIN WBAPK73519A455386

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,422 KM

2009, BMW 328 XI

Special Price: $ 

CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission  Comfortable and Refined Interior - Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender.  

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ 

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
adjustable headrests
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear cupholders
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Coded driveaway protection
Front centre armrest w/storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Dynamic cruise control
Folding rear centre armrest
Front active anti-whiplash headrests

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr glass sunroof
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: luminous rings
Black side window frame trim
High-pressure headlight washer system

Child safety rear door locks
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Start/Stop Engine Button
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Twin chrome exhaust tips

Satellite radio pre-wiring

lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Black high-gloss trim
Front air scoop grille w/black grille & cross-bar
Multi-purpose ceter console storage
Fully-finished trunk w/tool kit
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual heat & max A/C functions
pyrotechnical tensioning system
foldable centre headrest
rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters
60/40 through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag
Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation

