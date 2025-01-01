2009 BMW 3 Series

Menu
2009, BMW 328 XI 

Special Price: $8,490 AS IS

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
 Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates..

VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
143,422KM
VIN WBAPK73519A455386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,422 KM

Vehicle Description

2009, BMW 328 XI

Special Price: $8,490 AS IS

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
 Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates..

VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Interior

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
adjustable headrests
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear cupholders
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Coded driveaway protection
Front centre armrest w/storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Dynamic cruise control
Folding rear centre armrest
Front active anti-whiplash headrests

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr glass sunroof
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: luminous rings
Black side window frame trim
High-pressure headlight washer system

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Start/Stop Engine Button
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Twin chrome exhaust tips

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio pre-wiring

Additional Features

lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Black high-gloss trim
Front air scoop grille w/black grille & cross-bar
Multi-purpose ceter console storage
Fully-finished trunk w/tool kit
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual heat & max A/C functions
pyrotechnical tensioning system
foldable centre headrest
rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters
60/40 through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag
Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 BMW 3 Series