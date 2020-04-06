Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

  1. 4862091
  2. 4862091
  3. 4862091
  4. 4862091
  5. 4862091
  6. 4862091
  7. 4862091
  8. 4862091
  9. 4862091
  10. 4862091
  11. 4862091
  12. 4862091
  13. 4862091
  14. 4862091
  15. 4862091
  16. 4862091
  17. 4862091
  18. 4862091
  19. 4862091
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,635KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862091
  • VIN: WBAUU33569A540438
Exterior Colour
Platinum Bronze Metallic (Tan)
Interior Colour
Oyster (LCCX)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

a

Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Roof Rails
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • pwr trunk release
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Convenience
  • Front & rear cupholders
  • Halogen free-form fog lights
Powertrain
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Seating
  • Front seatback storage nets
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Coded driveaway protection
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
  • Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
  • BMW ambiance lighting
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • White turn signal indicator lenses
  • Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • 3-channel FM diversity antenna system
  • Adaptive brakelights
  • Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
  • Tire pressure warning
  • 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
  • Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
  • Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
  • Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
  • Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: luminous rings
  • Locking illuminated glove box
  • Black side window frame trim
  • Condition based service interval display
  • Dynamic cruise control
  • Black high-gloss trim
  • Folding rear centre armrest
  • High-pressure headlight washer system
  • Satellite radio pre-wiring
  • Front air scoop grille w/black grille & cross-bar
  • Front active anti-whiplash headrests
  • Multi-purpose ceter console storage
  • Fully-finished trunk w/tool kit
  • Pwr panorama sunroof
  • Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • Start/Stop Engine Button
  • Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
  • xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
  • 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
  • 5-link independent rear suspension
  • Double-pivot strut front suspension
  • Twin chrome exhaust tips
  • Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
  • 60/40 through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag, adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
  • Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, solar sensor, residual heat & max A/C functions, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selected Fine Cars

2010 Subaru Forester...
 179,614 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 Ul...
 199,211 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 236,397 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

416-698-XXXX

(click to show)

416-698-0162

Send A Message