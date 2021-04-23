Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

144,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

FULLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE PACKAGE RARE 328i xDrive

2009 BMW 3 Series

FULLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE PACKAGE RARE 328i xDrive

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7020086
  • Stock #: T-541
  • VIN: Wbapk73599a465115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Last Of The Best !!! Straight 6cylinder 6 Speed manual transmission Fully appointed Executive Package features Every imaginable option including GPS Navi with rear backup cam heated steering wheel with telescopic power heated leather upholstery finished in rare medium brown interior. Full HID headlights, proximity key power su roof brand new tires and sooo much more Fully Certified and ALL INCLUSIVE PRICE NO WXTRA SAFETY FEE OR HIDDEN CHARGES  $10,995 plus HST and licensing Only. 

PLEASE CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK YOUR NEXT ROAD TEST

 

CALL US : 

416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

 

VISIT US :

4362 SHEPPARD AVENUE EAST 

 

ONLINE SHOWROOM:

 

TOPTENAUTO.ca

 

Vehicle Features

X-DRIVE EXECUTIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory