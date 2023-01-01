2009 BMW 3 Series

$8,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9585748

9585748 VIN: WBAPL33599A406815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 186,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.