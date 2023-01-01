Menu
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p>

2009 BMW X5

120,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW X5

|AWD|

2009 BMW X5

|AWD|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXFE43509L037991

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function

Tool Kit
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double wishbone front suspension
Engine start/stop button
4-link integrated rear suspension
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
xDrive all wheel drive system

Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Black side window frame trim
Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights

Bluetooth
Satellite radio prep
3-channel FM diversity antenna system

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners

lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings
Body-colour roof spoiler
BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription
Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close
anti-trap
6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
iDrive w/6.5 control display
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Battery safety terminal BST
Fully-integrated road safety technology FIRST
Front/rear advanced head protection system AHPS curtain airbags
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/3 adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Best Auto

