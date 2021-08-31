Menu
2009 BMW X5

215,000 KM

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

AWD, 7 Pass, 4 Door, Panoramic, Warranty available

2009 BMW X5

AWD, 7 Pass, 4 Door, Panoramic, Warranty available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848918
  • Stock #: 109-2111-51/2/CO
  • VIN: 5UXFE43579L038250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 
--    Fully certified. 
--    AWD, 
--    7 Passengers,
--     4 Door, 
--    Panoramic Sunroof, 
--    Leather
--    Automatic, 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 
-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 
--     HAGGLE FREE 
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

