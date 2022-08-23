2009 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8981671

8981671 VIN: 5uxff03559lj95412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

