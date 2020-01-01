Menu
2009 Buick Allure

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

CX|ALLOY WHEELS|CLIMATE CTRL

CX|ALLOY WHEELS|CLIMATE CTRL

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6269490
  • VIN: 2G4WF582691148923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2G4WF582691148923,  VERY COMFORTABLE RIDE, Silver on Grey, Alloy Wheels, Pwr. Seat, Dual Climate Ctrl.,  Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Trunk, Lthr. Steering with Cruise/Audio/Phone Ctrls., CD Player, Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Car, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

