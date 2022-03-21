2009 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 8 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8672435

8672435 Stock #: B8525A

B8525A VIN: 5GAER13D29J110640

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # B8525A

Mileage 249,851 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.