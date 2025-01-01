$32,777+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-NO ACCIDENTS-LS3 V8
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$32,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 30086
- Mileage 89,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Summer never looked this bold. Finished in eye-catching Velocity Yellow, this 2009 Corvette Convertible is your passport to open-air cruising and head-turning style. With its black power soft top, black leather interior, and multi-spoke chrome wheels, this car was built to stand out whether it's parked at the beach or flying down the highway.
Powered by GM's 6.2L LS3 V8, it delivers 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque, launching you from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds. Paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the drive is smooth, responsive, and pure Corvette.
No accidents. Clean Carfax. Only 89,000 km. All stock with no mods, just pure factory muscle. Includes a rear spoiler for an added touch of performance flair.
This is not just a convertible. Its a classic American summer experience on four wheels.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
Vehicle Features
