2009 Chevrolet Corvette

<p>Summer never looked this bold. Finished in eye-catching <strong>Velocity Yellow</strong>, this <strong>2009 Corvette Convertible</strong> is your passport to open-air cruising and head-turning style. With its <strong>black power soft top</strong>, <strong>black leather interior</strong>, and <strong>multi-spoke chrome wheels</strong>, this car was built to stand out whether its parked at the beach or flying down the highway.</p><p><br></p><p>Powered by GMs <strong>6.2L LS3 V8</strong>, it delivers <strong>430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque</strong>, launching you from 0 to 100 km/h in under <strong>4.5 seconds</strong>. Paired to a <strong>6-speed automatic transmission</strong> with <strong>paddle shifters</strong>, the drive is smooth, responsive, and pure Corvette.</p><p><br></p><p>No accidents. Clean Carfax. Only <strong>89,000 km</strong>. All stock with no mods, just pure factory muscle. Includes a rear spoiler for an added touch of performance flair.</p><p><br></p><p>This is not just a convertible. Its a classic American summer experience on four wheels.</p><p><br></p><p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S</p><p>SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751650263467_7814262516999918 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br></p><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Cargo Net
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
Exhaust
Manual
Trunk release
Xenon
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Carpeted
Lighting
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
4-wheel disc
integral
tilt-wheel
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Frontal and Side-Impact
Wipers
front intermittent
electronic with set and resume speed
front passenger 6-way power
mounted audio controls
driver 6-way power
push button open
interior with courtesy
cargo and glovebox
3-spoke leather-wrapped
hidden
Engine access
rear-opening hood
Solar-Ray light-tinted
variable ratio
children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more saf...
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming
speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion
aluminized stainless-steel with 3 polished stainless-steel tips
integral in front fascia
includes dual reading lights
ashtray with cigar lighter
auxiliary power outlet and CD storage
center console and 2 rear compartments with covers
in rear compartment area
power with driver and passenger Express-down
dual projector lamps
body- color
electronic analog with Driver Information Center and 2-line display
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and outside temperature display
inside rearview auto-dimming with compass
6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm
424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
driver and front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) low-beam tungsten-halogen high-beam with automatic exterior lamp control
floor 2 covered cup holders
Storage with lockable glovebox
4-wheel independent includes transverse composite springs
with specific steering wheel controls

