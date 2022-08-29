2009 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,960 + taxes & licensing 3 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9116989

9116989 Stock #: C2310V

C2310V VIN: 1GAHG39K891165301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 14

Mileage 354,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

