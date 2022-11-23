2009 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,960 + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434595

9434595 Stock #: C2554

C2554 VIN: 1GAHG39K891160521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 15

Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.